Seann Walsh - the 'Lie-In' king - comes to Bangor with all new stand-up show

FRESH from a sell-out Autumn tour the “Lie-In King” Seann Walsh returns with his brand new stand-up show ‘One For The Road!’



The comedian is described by the Guardian as“unquestionably the best observational comic of his generation.”

The Foster's Comedy Award nominee, hailed as one of the best comics in the country, is appearing at the Theatr Bryn Terfel, Pontio, at 7.30pm, on Friday February 9

With a keen observational mind, Seann can spot the absurdity in everything and convert it to perfectly delivered stand-up comedy routines.

Seann is a regular face on the small screen on ITV1’s Saturday night sports panel show Play To The Whistle and as team captain on E4 and Channel 4’s comedy quiz show ‘Virtually Famous’.

Other TV appearances include BBC1’s Live At The Apollo, ITV’s Jonathan Ross Show and Tonight at The London Palladium, Channel 4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Alan Carr: Chatty Man.

Tickets cost £14 and are available by visiting www.pontio.co.uk or by telephoning 01248 38 28 28.

