Llandudno band Catfish and the Bottlemen have been announced for the Isle of Wight festival.

The four piece comprising of former Ysgol John Bright students, vocalist Van McCann and bassist Benji Blakeway as well as former Rydal Penrhos pupil drummer Bob Hall will play the annual event between June 8 and 11.

Other performers on the line-up include the Kaiser Chiefs, Clean Bandit and Texas.