A woman remains in hospital with serious life threatening injuries following a collision on Anglesey over the weekend.

At around 10pm on Saturday, January 28, North Wales Police responded to an incident involving two vehicles, a silver Honda Civic and a silver Citroen C4 on an unclassified road between Bodffordd and Llangwyllog.

Ambulance crew attended and three women, who were in the Citroen, were taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor immediately.

The front seat passenger sustained serious life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda was also taken to hospital where he currently remains with serious injuries.

Sergeant Jason Diamond from the Roads Policing Unit said: “Our enquiries are underway including ongoing work with the Forensic Collision Investigation Unit at the scene.

“We are appealing for anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or to anybody who may have seen either vehicle in the area prior to the collision to come forward.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit at North Wales Police on 101, quoting reference number V013080.