Rhyl suffer JD Welsh Cup heartache at Caernarfon Town

RHYL were unable to make it through to the JD Welsh Cup quarter final as they suffered a dramatic 3-2 defeat at Caernarfon Town.

The Lilywhites had nothing to show for their efforts despite coming from a goal down on two occasions, and they will look to get back to winning ways this Saturday when they open Phase Two of the Welsh Premier League season at home to Cefn Druids (3pm).

Manager Niall McGuinness, said: “I think it is quite clear to anyone that watched the game that we were not ruthless enough throughout the contest, and I would like to apologise to the fans who travelled down to support us.

“It was a proper cup tie with a fantastic atmosphere from both sets of fans, and I promise them that we will fight to keep this club in the Welsh Premier League and push for seventh.”

The hosts broke the deadlock on six minutes when a Nathan Craig delivery was turned in superbly by Danny Sullivan.

Breese went close to adding a second just before the break when he connected with a Craig delivery before blasting over, and the impressive Darren Thomas also fired narrowly wide.

After the interval saw both sides waste chances before the visitors levelled matters on 75 minutes when Steve Lewis latched on to a Shaun Edwards delivery to head home.

This joy proved to be short lived as the Cofis regained the advantage four minutes later when they were awarded a controversial penalty after Mike Sharples was adjudged to bring down Brees, and Craig stepped up to confidently convert the spot kick.

In-front of a bumper crowd of 1,118, McGuinness’ side restored parity again five minutes from time when another set piece resulted in Steve Halewood glanced a header into the corner to force an additional 30 minutes.

Despite Craig receiving his marching orders for a second booking midway through the first period, the Canaries settled the tie on 115 minutes when veteran Carl Owen, who was playing his first game for 18 months, struck a powerful drive into the net to condemn the WPL side to defeat.