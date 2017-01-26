Pensioner fighting for his life after Llan Ffestiniog quad bike crash

A man is in a critical condition following a serious collision in the Llan Ffestiniog area on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 3:30pm police were informed of a one vehicle collision on an unclassified road involving a quad bike.

The driver, who is in his 80’s, was airlifted to hospital in Stoke with serious, life threatening injuries.

PC Alaw Roberts from North Wales Police’ Roads Policing Unit said: “We are appealing to anybody who may have witnesses the collision to contact us.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or via the live webchat quoting reference number V011434.