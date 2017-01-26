Irish fugitive caught hiding in Anglesey is extradited

An Irish fugitive who had been on the run and living under a false identity on Anglesey was extradited on Thursday afernoon.



John Joseph Mullen, 64, was extradited to the Republic of Ireland on board an Aer Lingus flight from Heathrow to Dublin.

Detectives from North Wales Police handed Mr Mullen to detectives from the Garda Siochana who had travelled to Heathrow from Dublin.

Pictures courtesy of North Wales Police

Mr Mullen was arrested by police at an address in Carreglefn on Wednesday, January 11.

He was living under a false identity on Anglesey and had been wanted in the Republic of Ireland for a drug supply offence.

Det Chief Inspector Brian Kearney at Caernarfon CID said: “Throughout this case we have worked closely with our colleagues from the Garda Siochana to facilitate this extradition under a European Arrest Warrant.

“We fully appreciate the shock this arrest caused in the local community concerned however I’d like to reassure them that our stance on drug suppliers is very clear.

“There will be no hiding place. We remain totally committed to ensuring that North Wales will not be a safe haven for international criminals”.