Police renew appeal to find missing Anglesey mum and her eight-year-old son

POLICE have renewed their appeal to find a missing Anglesey woman and her eight year old son.

North Wales Police are still trying to trace 36-year-old Ellen Jones and Lewis Rhys Jones from Menai Bridge.

An appeal was circulated over the weekend for any sightings of the pair or their car a Gold coloured Citroen Zara, registration YS52 VTV.

Police said on Tuesday afternoon that they have now extended their search to Blackpool in Lancashire.

Missing: Ellen Jones, 36, and her son Lewis Rhys Jones

Chief Inspector Richie Green at Caernarfon Police Station said: “As the result of our enquiries and media circulation a family member spoke with Ellen ‘by phone’ over the weekend and whilst I am satisfied that both she and Rhys are in no immediate danger I am still eager that a face to face meeting is conducted with specialist officers so we can properly and fully ascertain both are well and all their needs are being met.

“Until that time both are still being treated as ‘missing’ and we will continue in our endeavors to locate and speak with them.

“I’d therefore like to repeat my colleagues appeal to anybody who may know of their whereabouts to contact Police.

“Equally I am also appealing directly to Ellen to contact us so we can arrange to meet with you and satisfy ourselves, and your family and friends, that you are both safe and well.”

Ellen is described as being approx. 5ft 4 inches tall with dark brown shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing black trousers and a cream-coloured cardigan.

Lewis Rhys Jones is described as being approx. 4ft tall with short mousey coloured hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark trousers and a dark long-sleeved t-shirt.

If you can assist with this investigation please contact North Wales Police via the web live chathttp://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx. Alternatively, phone Police on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote V009157.