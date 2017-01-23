Rhos on Sea church flasher in court

A woman praying in what is reputed to be the smallest chapel in Britain was shocked when a man performed an indecent act on himself.



It happened inside the sixth century St Trillo Church on the shore at Rhos on Sea on Friday afternoon.



Mark Jones, aged 35, pleaded guilty at a special weekend court at Llandudno to indecent exposure.



Sam Aynsley, prosecuting, said : “The complainant attended to pray on a regular basis. It’s only a small church but popular with local people and tourists.



“As she entered the church she saw the defendant in a seat on the right and immediately smelled skunk cannabis.



“She describes being taken aback. She said to the defendant ‘I’m praying now’.”



When she looked up he was still acting indecently and she left and called police. An officer reminded him he was in a church and told him to pull up his trousers. “He appeared to be smirking,” said Mr Aynsley.



Jones had said : “I’ve nowhere to live so have to do it somewhere.”



Mr Aynsley said Jones was on the sex offenders’ register, with seven previous convictions including for indecent assault on a girl and indecent exposure.



Nia Dawson, defending, said the woman who had been at prayer said afterwards “he needs educating and rehabilitating”.



Mrs Dawsoin suggested the case should be adjourned until this week when a probation officer could speak to him. Jones would apologise and could offer a bail address at Rhyl.



However magistrates sent Jones in custody for sentence at Caernarfon crown court next month. “Our sentencing powers are not sufficient,” chairwoman Daphne Roberts told him.

