Inquiry after five-week-old baby boy dies

SOCIAL workers involved in the case of a baby who died suddenly while on the child protection register felt they were somehow to blame, an inquiry has revealed.



A wide-ranging review was carried out into the way the case was handled to determine whether lessons could be learned about the way professionals worked together to safeguard children.



Details of the family involved have not been disclosed but the background to the tragedy in September, 2013, are outlined in an update report to be considered by Denbighshire’s corporate governance committee this week (Jan 25).



The five-week-old baby boy was placed on the child protection register because of its parents’ history of domestic abuse. Their two eldest children had been adopted and the youngest child was in foster care.



While pregnant the mother split from the father and was accommodated in supported housing, during which time she engaged with social services. but they were unaware, however, that she had then had another partner.



The child protection plan stated that the mother should notify her social worker if she intended staying away from home overnight.



She didn’t do so, and as the baby was unsettled she was laid to sleep with the mother and her partner, but in the morning was found blue, with blood around the nose and mouth.



An ambulance was called and resuscitation attempted, but the baby was pronounced dead in hospital. It was believed that the death was due to “overlaying” by his mother.



Following the death a review was commissioned in 2015 by the Conwy and Denbighshire Local Safeguarding Children Board and the panel members included representatives of the social services, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, Public Health Wales and North Wales Police. The actual reviewers were Chris Weaver, of the BCUHB, and Francine Salem of Wrexham County Borough Council.



The report to this week’s meeting states: “Whilst there is no evidence at this time to suggest that the death of this child was preventable there has been learning identified for agencies and actions recommended for the future to improve inter-agency working.



“The case particularly highlighted for the reviewers the importance of support provided to staff following the death of a baby.”



Several staff members reported that files had been taken or “locked down” from them immediately following the death, leaving them feeling vulnerable and ” somehow to blame”.



“The majority talked about their frustration at not having been told anything further, feeling left in the dark and wondering what would happen in the future.



“All professionals were asking if the death could have been prevented, however without a final cause of death it is hard for anyone to say at this time.”



The report says that several areas of good practice were found, including the positive relationships between agencies and with the family, but adds: “However, a consistent theme has been the problematic handover processes both in terms of information sharing but also timing of changes of personnel working directly with this family.



The was also found to have highlighted the importance of supervision of staff, particularly those of local authorities, during complex cases.



“The reviewers feel that it is imperative that all agencies review their supervision policies and put a system in place to robustly monitor both the frequency and the quality of formal supervision,” the report concluded.