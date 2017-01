CONCERNS have been raised for a missing mother from Menai Bridge and her eight-year-old son.

Police are appealing for the whereabouts of Elen Jones, 36, and her young son Lewis Rhys Jones.

They are believed to have been travelling in a gold-coloured Citroen Zara, with the registration plate YS52 VTV.

Anyone with information relating to their whereabouts is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference V009157.