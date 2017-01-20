Don't turn historic Beaumaris Gaol and Courthouse 'into Disneyland' say town councillors

GIVE us the keys to Beaumaris Gaol and Courthouse - don’t let it be turned it into a “Disney-style” theme park is the cry from town councillors.

The historic museums are currently run by Isle of Anglesey County Council but due to funding cuts the council announced last year that it could no longer afford to run the two museums along with other tourism sites on the island.

Earlier this year, as part of plans to save £13,000, part of its £3m cost cutting exercise, the council announced it would relinquish control of South Stack lighthouse, when its contract runs out in March. The 91ft high lighthouse on Holy Island, built in 1803, will be managed by national maritime charity Trinity House.

The council also called for outside groups and organisations to take over running of its other heritage tourism sites including Gaol and Courthouse Museums, Lynnon Mill and the recreated bronze age Roundhouses site.

However Beaumaris Town Councillors believe the Victorian Gaol and 17th century courthouse should be kept in its hands.

Merfyn Jones, a town councillor who also runs an antiques shop in the town, said: “We believe the gaol and courthouse should be in the hands of local people and run through the town council.

“It’s a valuable historic asset. We hear rumours of what might happen, but nothing has been announced yet, but in our hands it won’t be turned into some kind of Disneyland theme park.

“It would be run by the community for the community.”

Mayor of Beaumaris Gwen Evans Jones said: “Beaumaris Gaol and courthouse are a vital part of our local lives.

“It’s important to our children and grandchildren to keep it as a museum telling its stories for generations to come.

Town councillor Stan Zalot said: “In our hands, the gaol would be run properly.

“We’d make sure it was properly looked after.

“It’s been neglected for years, and it would be opened at proper times to serve the visitors and it needs proper marketing. The gaol and court are valuable assets for Beaumaris.

“They not only tell the story of this part of Anglesey and its history, but its story is also of worldwide interest.

“There are very places like it still in existence.

“We would keep it for what it is and invest in it and any money made would be ploughed back into it and, as consequence, it would ultimately benefit the people of Beaumaris.”

At an Anglesey County Council executive committee, meeting in December, head of learning Delyth Molyneux said they had received expressions of interest in the historic sites and this week a spokesman at the authority said: “We are currently considering proposals from interested parties and a recommendation will be presented to the council’s executive later in the year.”