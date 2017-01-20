Lord Snowdon laid to rest in family plot near Caernarfon

CELEBRATED photographer Lord Snowdon was laid to rest in an ancient Caernarfon church yard. Princess Margaret’s former husband, Antony Armstrong-Jones, the 1st Earl of Snowdon, died aged 86, at his home in London on January 13.

The former brother-in-law to the Queen, was buried in a family plot in the church yard of St Baglan’s Church, Llanfaglan, after a private 30 minute service.

The13th century buildings stands in an isolated position in a field overlooking the Menai Strait and not accessible by road.

He was brought to the church in a 4x4 vehicle which was driven slowly past Caernarfon Castle, where he had been part of the investiture of Prince Charles in 1969.

Lord Snowdon remained proud of his Welsh ancestry, although he was born in London.

He was the son of London barrister, Ronald Armstrong-Jones, and the family seat was at Plas Dinas, Bontnewydd, which is now a hotel.