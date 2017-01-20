GALLERY: Art and entertainment galore at Llandudno's take pART festival

An arts and literature festival attracted thousands to its eighth year celebration over the weekend when it returned to Llandudno.

The two day annual take pART event offered an explosion array of workshops and performances from science to animations is aimed at the 0 to 18-years-old age group but was full of entertainment for all the family to get involved in.

Around 10,000 pople walked through Venue Cymru’s doors and travelled from across the UK, including Cheshire, Yorkshire and Lancashire to take part.

This festival featured appearances from children’s Laureate Chris Riddell along with Aardman Animations known for Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep.

The BBC National Orchestra of Wales also gave workshops along with illustrator Nick Sharratt with his big draw along session and a stage version of the zany TV science show, Brainiac Live! was a big success with visitors and many of them took to Twitter after the event to express their enjoyment.

Sarah Ecob, general manager of Venue Cymru, said: “Take pART8 proved to be another wonderful, fun-filled weekend. It’s inspiring to see so many young people enjoying being creative and learning such a range of new skills. It’s my favourite weekend of the year and I’m already looking forward to take pART9 in January 2018, where we have had people already enquiring about it!

“Venue Cymru would like to thank all the funders and sponsors that make this event possible, in particular the Arts Council of Wales, Conwy County Borough Council, Llandudno Town Council, Conwy Arts Trust, View Creative, Llandudno Bay Hotel.”

There was also singing performances from Welsh National Opera and Welsh Choir Only Boys Aloud.

The event on January 14 and 15 was free of charge and donations were taken on behalf of the Conwy Arts Trust and all of the proceeds will go straight back into the event.