Abergele worker who found "Star" of the mountain named finalist in love competition

A PHOTOGRAPH capturing a tender moment of two wild ponies “nuzzling together” scooped third place in a national competition.



Sandra Roberts, a compliance manager at Tesco Abergele, was named as a finalist in eHarmony’s annual Love Captured photography competition.



Sandra’s love of wild ponies has taken her deep into the mountains.



Sandra Robert's photo of two Wild Carneddau Ponies which gained her third place in eHarmony’s annual Love Captured photography competition.



The 58-year-old developed a “compassion” for wild Carneddau ponies of Snowdonia about three years ago. Speaking to the Journal, she said her interest was sparked after she came across the “most beautiful” grey pony - which she named Seren.



“She was certainly the ‘star’ of the mountain,” said Sandra. “She was often by the pond off The Sychnant Pass. I would walk miles just to find her and spend time with her.



“I have been told she was the old lady of the mountain and about 19 years old, last year, she left the mountain for good. It was such a sad day for me.”



Sandra, who lives in Rhos-on-Sea and has a 27-year-old son, entered her photo for the eHarmony contest after seeing details ‘pop up’ on her Facebook feed.



Sandra has taken hundreds of photos which she shares on Facebook for others who can`t walk the mountains.



She said: “I had just been downloading my photos from a walk and saw the one of the mum and foal.



“To me it was ‘Love Captured’. These ponies live in the wild and when I saw the way the mother was nuzzling the foal and the look of tenderness and endearment towards her foal, I just sent my entry.



“The first email told me I was in the top 10 of the photos entered. A couple of weeks after, I had another mail telling me I had come third in the competition.



“There were three other entries from Wales who were placed in the top 10. Mine was the top of the Welsh photographers.”



Sandra’s passion to follow ponies has enabled her to discover other herds.



“As I became more interested in the way these ponies live, I would walk further,” she added.



“Some ponies I have followed for three years, from when they were just new born foals.”



A spokesperson for the eHarmony competition said: “Wild Carneddau Ponies by Sandra from Wales depicts two wild ponies that seem to be nuzzling together – a reminder that love and affection isn’t an exclusively human quality.”