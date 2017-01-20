Eyes of the world to be on Donald Trump as he is sworn in as the 45th US president

DONALD Trump will become the 45th president of the United States today.

The tycoon-turned-politician will be sworn in as US president when he takes his oath outside the US Capitol building in Washington.

A massive security operation has been launched ahead of the event, including a heavily guarded perimeter around the US Capitol building where Mr Trump will deliver his inaugural address.

The billionaire businessman has promised to revive the American dream.

Speaking at a concert at the Lincoln Memorial on the eve of his inauguration, Mr Trump told supporters: "We're going to unify our country.

"We're going to make American great for all our people.

"We're going to do things that haven't been done for our country for many, many decades. It's going to change."

After forecasters predicted rain in Washington DC on Friday, Mr Trump added: "I don't care frankly if it's going to be beautiful or if it's going to rain like crazy. It makes no difference to me.

"I have a feeling it's going to be beautiful."