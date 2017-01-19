WATCH: Virtual reality platforms set to improve train passenger safety across North Wales

TRAIN conductors from across Conwy and Denbighshire will soon be navigating passengers from behind computers screens.



A virtual reality cave – featuring an interactive rail platform and computer generated passengers – is being used by Arriva Trains Wales to improve passenger safety across North Wales. More than £100,000 has been invested in the three-walled programme, which is located in Arriva’s driving training centre in Cardiff.



Conductors and staff across the network will be given the opportunity to use the simulator, including staff from both Conwy and Denbighshire county. The cave uses projectors and screens to create an immersive virtual train platform. Navigators will be able to move around a virtual reality station by using a wireless hand-held controller and interact with customers, trains and objects.

Gareth Thomas, human resources director at Arriva Trains Wales, said: “In the last five years, 15 people have been killed in platform-train interface incidents across the UK and another 254 major have suffered major injuries.



“With such significant numbers of fatalities and incidents occurring as a result of this activity, we have a responsibility to ensure that the safety of our staff and customers is maintained and, where possible improved. The virtual reality cave will help train our staff to identify potential risks and hazards faster so we they can react quicker and reduce the number of accidents across our network.”

The software was developed by Telford-based Virtual Reality Simulation Systems. A number of scenarios will be offered which will help conductors and station staff to recognise behaviours and identify potential risks and hazards to passengers.



A spokesperson from Arriva Train Wales said: “All conductors and staff across the network can use the system, so yes conductors and station staff from Conwy and Denbighshire can use the new simulator.”

The virtual reality cave in action:









