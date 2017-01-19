Drugs seizure in Llangefni

A Misuse Of Drugs Act search warrant was executed in Llangefni resulting in a quantity of cannabis being seized and 20 year old man from the area assisting police with their enquiries.

PC Daniel Doughty at Llangefni Police Station said: “Shortly after 2pm on Wednesday January 18 a Misuse of Drugs Act search warrant was carried out in the Pencraig area of Llangefni resulting in the seizure of an amount of cannabis and 20 year old local man being interviewed for possession with intent to supply controlled drugs.

"This is another example of North Wales Police making a positive impact on our communities through targeting those few who cause the most harm. Yesterday’s action is just the start and further is planned. It is vitally important we listen to concerns from our communities and where necessary take proportionate and positive action. It was clear from the local response yesterday’s operation was very well received.”



“Possession and distribution of controlled drugs will not be tolerated in our communities and we will continue to take positive, robust action.

"However we can’t tackle this problem alone and key to all our work, and that of our partners, is intelligence and I cannot emphasise enough the importance of the community sharing their concerns with us.

Information can be passed to Police in several ways, from either speaking to your local Police Officer or PCSO, contacting the control room direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or phoning 101 or messaging via Facebook or Twitter. If you’d rather pass information anonymously then phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



“In line with the force’s Operation Scorpion we are fully committed to the investigation of serious and organised crime and eradicating it from our communities and I’d reiterate that anyone with information regarding the production and supply of controlled drugs or anyone they believe is involved in organised crime contact North Wales Police."