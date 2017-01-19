Couple’s lucky escape from Anglesey house fire

A man and a woman have had a lucky escape following a fire which broke out in the early hours of the morning at their Anglesey home.



Two appliances from Amlwch were called to the incident at Brickpool, Amlwch at 4:10am on Thursday (January 19). The fire was under control by 5:20am.

A 75 year old man and a 65 year old woman received treatment for smoke inhalation following the incident.

The fire is thought to have been caused by an overheated dehumidifier which had been left operating for a long period of time.

Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera in tackling the fire which was confined to the conservatory.

Stuart Millington, Senior Fire Safety Manager at North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The residents were extremely fortunate to have escaped relatively unharmed – although both were transferred to hospital for treatment.

“There were no working smoke alarms at their property – a carbon monoxide detector activated but clearly it is important to install the correct detector. A smoke alarm would have activated sooner and provided an earlier warning.

“It’s vital to be prepared should the worst happen. A working smoke alarm can give you the time you need to get out, stay out, and call 999. Keep yourself and your loved ones safe by testing your alarm regularly and by planning and practising an escape route.

“The incident also highlights the dangers of misusing electrical appliances - always follow the manufacturers’ instructions; it is easy for appliances to overheat if care isn’t taken.”

Top tips for electrical safety:

Keep electrical appliances clean and in good working order and have them serviced regularly

Never buy an electrical appliance without knowing it is safe to use



New appliances should have the British or European safety mark on them

Do not leave electrical appliances on standby, unless they are designed to be left switched on (fridges and freezers for example).



Do not overload sockets - use one plug in each socket.

Use a 'bar-type' fused adaptor on a lead, rather than a 'block-type' adaptor.

Do not allow the total amps of all plugs in the adaptor to add up to more than 13 amps (or 3000 watts of power).



Do not plug adaptors into adaptors - use one adaptor in each socket.

Check electrical leads and plugs for wear and tear and faulty wiring

Get your electrical system checked by a competent, registered electrician at least once every 10 years

Always make sure you use an RCD with electrical garden tools to protect from an electric shock

For more advice on fire safety visit www.nwales-fireservice.org.uk