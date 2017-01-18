Off-road bikers on Anglesey are being warned that they could be prosecuted if they are caught riding their vehicles illegally.



North Wales Police have recently received further complaints that off-road bikes are damaging the sand dunes and grassland section of the coastal footpath in the Cymyran and Rhosneigr areas.



In August 2016 police launched a campaign to target the use of off-road bikes in the area which saw increased patrols and special posters being distributed to all camping and caravanning sites in the region.

Pictures: North Wales Police / Twitter

Last weekend, members of the Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out an operation in the area whereby one warning was issued to an off-road biker who was spotted in the area.

If that individual is caught again the bike will be seized and the rider will be prosecuted.



Sergeant Tracey Llewellyn from the Anglesey Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Since we launched the operation last summer we have worked closely with the Force’ Rural Crime Team and three warning letters have been issued. This means that if those individuals are caught again their vehicles will be seized.



“The coastal path is a special site and these bikes are damaging greenery and destroying habitats. Please be aware that officers are patrolling the area, including members of our Rural Crime Team, and will deal with any offending vehicles.



“The use of motorcycles and quad bikes are a serious concern to the local community due to the lasting damage they cause to the natural environment as well as increased risk of injury to members of the public.



Riders are being warned that police have the power to seize bikes and cars which are used in a way which causes harassment, alarm or distress. A warning is given first but if that fails to be effective and the vehicle is used in an anti-social manner again, it will be seized. Vehicles can also be seized if the rider is not insured or has no road tax.



Sergeant Llewellyn added: “Many are unaware of the responsibilities and laws around owning off-road vehicles. The most common misconception is that they can be ridden on a road or public land and that no insurance is needed. This is not true. You need insurance when in control of a motor vehicle in a public place.



“The only place where they can be lawfully used is private land with the direct permission of the land owner, or at an organised and supervised off-road centre.”



North Wales Police are also in contact with Anglesey County Council to increase the signage in the area.



Anybody who witnesses the illegal use of motorcycles or quad bikes in the area is asked to to contact the police on 101 or via the live web chat, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



Alternatively, any concerns in the Rhosneigr area can be directed to PCSO Cara Williams via http://www.north-wales.police.uk/your-neighbourhood/your-area?D=YM