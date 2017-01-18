Drug dealers targeted in Bangor

Two men were arrested in Bangor yesterday for possession with intent to supply class A controlled drugs.

The pair, one in 40s from Pwllheli and the other in his 20s from Mersyside were taken into custody after being searched on Bangor High Street as part of 'Operation Rattle'.

Det Sergeant Andy Davies at Caernarfon CID said: “Shortly after 3pm yesterday officers stopped and searched two men in High Street Bangor and they were found to be in possession of a substantial amount of what we believe to be class A controlled drugs.

"Following interview both were bailed to return to the police station at a later date so officers can complete their investigation.



“The arrests are part of ‘Operation Rattle’ which includes targeting those concerned in ‘street dealing’ and the associated violence it inevitably brings with it. Under the umbrella of Operation Scorpion, NWPs continued fight against serious and organised crime in the region, Operation Rattle is a local response to address concerns raised by local communities.”



“Possession and distribution of controlled drugs will not be tolerated in our communities and we will continue to take positive, robust action.

"However we can’t tackle this problem alone and key to all our work, and that of our partners, is intelligence and I cannot emphasise enough the importance of the community sharing their concerns with us."

Information can be passed to police in several ways, from either speaking to your local police officer or PCSO, contacting the control room direct via the web live chat www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx, phoning 101 or messaging via Facebook or Twitter. If you’d rather pass information anonymously then phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



