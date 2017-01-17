Llanrug rugby player has set his sights on a first senior cap for Wales

A professional rugby player from Llanrug has set his sights on a first senior cap for Wales.



Rhun Williams, 19, has already played at U18 level and most recently was one of the shining lights for the U20 side who won every game of their Six Nations campaign.



Full-back Williams started playing rugby at Ysgol Gynradd, idolising Gavin Henson. In secondary school, he played for Ysgol Brynrefail rugby team who quickly noticed his talent.



Head of P.E at Ysgol Brynrefail, Llinos Dobins said: “Rhun was a talented sportsman in all areas. He reached county and national levels in numerous team sports and was and is a fantastic role model for our pupils.”



At the age of 13, Williams joined development team RGC 1404 and quickly progressed through the ranks making his senior debut at 17. In nine games the full-back won seven, scored ten and picked up a man of the match award.



His form soon caught the attention of Pro12 outfit Cardiff Blues and Williams signed an academy contract, following the same path tight-head prop Joe Jones, from Mold did in 2013.



A meteoric rise lead to a call up to the first team and a debut away to Italian side Treviso.



Mr Williams said:“I really didn’t expect it, I’d targeted next season to get into the first team. My dad was the first person I called. He kept saying how proud he was.”



Dad Robin, watched the game along with mum Gwenno and brothers Rhodri, Rhydian and Llewllyn. A 34-28 win for the Blues saw Williams score a try.



“At the time it didn’t really hit me.” he said. “I didn’t have a celebration planned, it was all a bit of a haze.”



The full-back has made three more senior appearances for the Blues averaging a try a game.



An invite to train with the Welsh senior squad for last year’s autumn internationals, alongside such players as North Walian George North, gave Williams a taste of the big time.



“It was all a bit surreal, seeing players like Leigh Halfpenny but everyone was so welcoming.” Williams said.



Despite being the other side of the country, Williams always checks RGC 1404’s progress in the Principality Premiership.



Mr Williams said: “They’re doing so well, particularly for their first season in the top flight. The club were very good to me on and off the field. They took a chance on me giving me my first taste of senior rugby, and helped me get where I am today, I will always be grateful.”