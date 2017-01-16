Two burglars jailed after raiding Benllech home as victim was in hospital

Two men living at Benllech burgled the home of a man living in the village while he was in hospital and took along a trolley to wheel away a TV set, a judge heard.

Lloyd Bennett, aged 45, of Amlwch Road and 32-year-old Kelvin Haughton of Tynygongl, both pleaded guilty to the 6am burglary last November and were jailed for three years by Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke at Caernarfon Crown Court.

The pair had been spotted by neighbours of the victim.

They had been arrested after returning to the house at Benllech within minutes of the theft, Haughton hiding in a closet.

After the case Detective Chief Inspector Brian Kearney said the men were prolific offenders and it was reassuring that local communities will be free of them for some time.

Jailed: Lloyd Bennett, left, and Kelvin Haughton