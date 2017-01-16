Major development of 123 homes gets underway at South Stack

A MAJOR development of 123 homes is underway in Holyhead.



Anwyl Homes has started work on a new residential development on an 11 acre, former agricultural site, on South Stack Road.



The new build will be known as Tyddyn Bach and will be made up two, three and four bedroom detached and semi-detached houses, with gardens, garages and allocated car parking spaces.



As part of the planning consent, Anwyl will also be providing 20 affordable homes available through Cartrefi Conwy.



The current road layout will be improved as part of the development and the company will provide a walkway into the park and bowling greens for pedestrians.



Housing Managing Director of Anwyl Homes, Mathew Anwyl, said: “We’re excited to start work on another new development in North Wales and are delighted with the location of this scheme in Holyhead.



“Close to the famous lighthouse and RSPB birdwatching cliffs at South Stack, the location is idyllic and there are lovely views towards the Irish Sea from certain plots.”