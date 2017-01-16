Gaerwen science park creates job boost

A SCIENCE park is helping local businesses expand, but also providing job opportunities and career growth to individuals.



Menai Science Park (M-SParc), a subsidiary of Bangor University is currently under development on Anglesey.



The project, which opened its doors in 2017-18 provides premises for companies, and offers support packages to assist them to grow.



A business support officer role is about to be advertised and the companies at the park will be recruiting new staff in a variety of roles.



M-SParc has recently appointed a business development officer, funded by European Regional Development Funding, through the Welsh Government.



As well as spending time in discussion with companies who may locate at M-SParc, staff aim to provide community benefits during the construction phase with contractors Willmott Dixon.



The targets include encouraging more women into construction, engaging with young people who are at risk of unemployment, providing high level training for the local supply chain, offering internships to Bangor University students, apprenticeships on site, projects to engage with local schools in a Science and Technology context, and working with local artist to engage with community groups.



M-SParc were approached by local graduate Sara Slaney. Sara, from Llangristiolus, is an architect graduate who wanted advice on her next career steps.



Following her enthusiasm and after attending several meetings with Willmott Dixon Contractors as an observer, Sara is now assisting on site as an assistant design manager.



Sara said “The project is very exciting, and being so close to home I felt I could really take an active role in the work. It’s certainly helping me gain experience in my design management role and design coordination, which I hope will enable me to pursue with my design career.”



David Williams of Caernarfon, Construction Manager for Willmott Dixon, said “Sara is extremely keen to learn as much as she can.”



Pryderi ap Rhisiart, M-SParc project manager, said: “As well as new office and laboratory space, we are providing opportunities for the region that haven’t previously been available.”