Search for witness following Bangor sexually motivated attack

North Wales Police are searching for a potential witness in relation to a sexually motivated attack on a woman in Bangor during the early hours of New Year's Day.

Officers have previously released a series of images of potential witnesses captured on CCTV near Caernarfon Road where the incident happened and have now shared one further image.

DC Elwyn Williams at Caernarfon CID said: “Enquiries identified a number of CCTV cameras in the High Street area from which we have previously circulated images of people seen during the relevant time window. We now have one further image to share and are hoping it’s release will help identify the man, which in turn may assist us progress this investigation. The victim continues to be supported and on her behalf I’d like to reiterate our appeal for any witnesses to come forward.”

The assault took place sometime between 1.30am and 2.15am near the entrance to Glanadda Cemetery by a man described as white, 30-40 years of age, approximately 5’10 and of average build.



If you can assist with this investigation please contact North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx. Alternatively, phone police on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote RC1700 0103.