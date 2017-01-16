Masked men ransack Holyhead flat in revenge attack

Masked by balaclavas two men trashed the flat of a Holyhead man in a 2.15am revenge attack which terrified a young mother neighbour who saw them, one holding a bat.

The story was told at Caernarfon Crown Court when the pair pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to cause criminal damage.

Connor Mair, aged 20, previously living locally but now of Bancroft Street, Widnes, described as the ringleader by the judge, was sent to a detention centre for two years.

“This was a victim who was deliberately targeted,” remarked Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke.

Gabriel Morris, 18, of Robert Street, Holyhead, who the judge said had a subordinate role, was given 16 months detention, suspended for two years.

He must be under supervision for six months, attend 35 days rehabilitation, and carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. Morris is banned from contacting his co-accused for 18 months and must pay £600 compensation to Mr Brandon Parry for the television which was wrecked.

Ffion Tomos, prosecuting, said Mr Parry was not in his flat in Waterside, Holyhead, when it was entered forcibly last September.

A woman with a three-month-old baby in an adjoining flat had been awoken by the sound of banging and as the two men emerged she saw one of them was holding a 2ft long bat. One of the defendants swore at her and she was extremely frightened.

Miss Tomos said : “They went to the property with a clear intention, it was aggravated in the case of Mair due to the fact he was on police bail and not supposed to be in Anglesey.”

Dafydd Roberts, for Mair, sought a suspended sentence.

He said he was now living with a relative in the north west of England and looking for work. He was no longer drinking.

Simon Rogers, for Morris, said he “was a young man who perhaps, slowly, is moving in the right direction.”

He had ability and qualifications, a job as a ferry steward, and aimed to go to university.

Judge Lloyd-Clarke said it appeared that Mair admitted holding the bat.

The young mother had been so frightened that afterwards she said she no longer wished to stay in her flat.

The judge told the men there had been planning.

“This is clear from the fact you had both disguised yourselves and a weapon was taken to the property.”

She added: “You had both been drinking, were under the influence of alcohol and it was clearly a revenge attack.”