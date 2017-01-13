Yellow warning of ice issued for North Wales

A YELLOW weather warning of ice is still in place for parts of North Wales.

The warning is in force until until 12pm on Saturday. Areas affected include Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey, Powys and Wrexham.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Ice is likely to form on untreated surfaces especially where showers of sleet, snow and hail occur.

"Two to four cm of snow may affect low lying areas of Scotland, with five to 10 centimetres over higher ground. Elsewhere, one to two centimetres is locally possible."

Earlier today, Cath Jones @Cathdjones30 shared these photos (below) of the sea raging in Deganwy.



