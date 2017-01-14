Portmeirion marks legends and eccentrics during year of events

Portmeirion has long been a stronghold for legendary eccentrics.

The resort was built by the reclusive Sir Clough Williams Ellis in rural Wales as architectural propaganda. He would later go out with a bang - when he died his ashes were fired off in a firework.

Portmerion also boasts a reclusive tenant who read the Bible to her dogs and a peculiar aristocrat who razed his castle to the ground to deter trespassers.

As part of events to celebrate Wales 2017: Year of Legends, Portmeirion has an itinerary of events and legend-linked stories running throughout the year.

Legends of the world of entertainment will be celebrated with events marking the show sixties show The Prisoner, in April and September. The Prisoner became a cult series and was filmed at Portmeirion.

As part of events marking musical legends, there will be a Beatles evening in March. The Beatles and their manager Brian Epstein were regular visitors.

Geraint Jarman, hailed as the Welsh Bob Dylan, will play a gig in February, Festival No 6 is in September and the band The Vapours perform in December.

This month sees the launch of interactive history cards available to visitors.

For more information about Portmeirion or details on a host of events being held at Portmeirion over the year see:

