AN IRISH MAN who had been on the run and living under a false identity on Anglesey has been caught in Amlwch.

Sixty-four-year old John Jospeph Mullen was arrested by North Wales Police, at an address in Carreglefn, at 2.20pm, on Wednesday, January 11.

The arrest came after a European Arrest Warrant had been issued.

Mr Mullen was living under a false identity on Anglesey and had been wanted in the Republic of Ireland for a drug supply offence.

He was set to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court in London on Thursday.

Det. Chief Inspector Brian Kearney, of Caernarfon CID, said: “We are continuing to liaise closely with colleagues from the Garda Siochana following the issuing and arrest of this individual under a European Arrest Warrant.

“We are totally committed to ensuring that North Wales will not be a safe haven for international criminals. Our stance on drug suppliers is very clear. There will be no hiding place”