Cemaes Bay woman 'ignores' New Year's honour thinking it was a speeding ticket

A Cemaes Bay woman ignored a letter recognising her in the New Year’s honours list for more than a week because she thought it was a speeding ticket.



Pauline Roberts, aged 74, was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community of Cemaes Bay but didn’t open the acknowledgement until her partner, David, pointed out the royal stamp on the bottom left hand corner of the envelope.



Mrs Roberts said: “I’ve recently had a ticket for speeding in Bull Bay and when I saw the letter before Christmas about the honour I just thought I’d been stung again and placed it under a pile of other letters.



“When I eventually opened it, I was so shocked.”



Originally from Coventry, Mrs Roberts came to Cemaes Bay in 1987 and purchased a house on the high street, she still lives in the property now.



She said: “I looked out of my house and saw Wygyr Valley, an area cluttered with rubbish but a place with potential.”



Setting about an 18-month project, Mrs Roberts cleared the valley of a six foot high and eight foot wide mound of rubbish which included old toilet seats and building materials.



“I took it down to the soil. I now had a valley where I could grow plants and bring colour to Cemaes.” she said.



From there Mrs Roberts went on to gain grants to build bridges and areas where families could have picnics and children could ride their bikes. Mrs Roberts also encouraged everyone to paint their front doors.



“Cemaes is such a beautiful area but everything was quite grey when I came here," she said. "Something as simple as painting your door can add vibrancy.”



Outside of improving the Cemaes Bay environment, Mrs Roberts has taught special needs children which included a ten year stint in Ysgol Friars.



Once she announced her royal recognition to her family, the former teacher soon had a queue of people wanting to join her.



“My daughters Ceris and Bethan wanted to come” she said. “I can only take one guest though, I don’t want to choose.”



Mrs Roberts attempt to revolutionise Cemaes Bay shows no signs of ending.



She said: “I’m going to keep going until I’m well over 100. I’m not stopping yet.”

