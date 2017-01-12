A MAN was taken to hospital yesterday (January 11) after a lorry overturned on Tan Y Groes road on B5106.

North Wales Police confirmed that the road, off Llanwrst Road, was closed for more than four hours and drivers were told to find an alternative route.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3pm to reports of a collision and the road was reopened after 7pm.

The man was believed to have minor injuries but was taken to Glan Clwyd hospital.

A Welsh Ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called at about 3.05pm to reports that a lorry had overturned on Llanrwst Road near Iolyn Park, Conwy.

"A crew in an emergency ambulance attended the scene and a man was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd with non-life-threatening injuries."