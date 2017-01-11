WITH Wales braced for wintry weather, the Welsh Ambulance Service is reminding members of the public to stay safe and use the service appropriately.



The Trust is taking extra precautions to ensure it can continue to get help to patients during the adverse weather by making its 4x4 vehicles available to respond and topping up stocks of salt on stations.



Ambulances are also fitted with winter tyres which work more efficiently on snow or ice.



The Trust’s dedicated falls teams are on standby for the likely increase in trips and falls.



The Trust is appealing to all patients who have booked transport via its Non-Emergency Patient Transport Service to make contact if they no longer need transport‎.



These patients are also advised that there may be potential delays to their transport if adverse weather hits, and so are encouraged to bring with them essentials like medication, food and money.



Director of Operations Richard Lee said: “We are closely monitoring the weather forecast for Wales and have contingency plans in place to deal with the adverse conditions currently predicted across the region.



“We are also working with other emergency services and organisations to make sure we can get medical help to a patient in the safest manner in wintry conditions.



“We are well prepared to deliver the same high standard of care to the people of Wales, but inevitably when it is snowy or icy our responses may take longer.



“We would ask the public to help us by keeping well and using the 999 system wisely.”



There are extra precautions people can take to protect themselves from the risks associated with cold weather so they don’t become ill or injured.



The public are reminded that there are a host of alternatives to 999 and the Emergency Department.

You can call 0845 46 47 for 24/7 for health advice and information. You can also visit your GP, pharmacist or nearest Minor Injuries Unit, where there is no need for an appointment.