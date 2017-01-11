Car owners urged to stay vigilant in Bangor and Caernarfon

Car owners in Bangor and Caernarfon have been urged to ensure their vehicles are secure and to remove all items of value following a recent spate of thefts in area.



Recent reports to police of stolen items include an X-Box, reading glasses, camera equipment, a satnav system and a torch.

Sgt Emma Williams, at Bangor Police Station said: "Over the last week we have seen a slight spike in vehicle related crime and all with a similar pattern.

“On five occasions offenders have targeted vehicles, where property has unfortunately been left in view by the owners, and entry was gained by smashing a window to steal the contents and one by simply opening an unlocked door.

“Investigating officers have charged, and this morning remanded a 35 year old local man in connection with two of the thefts and enquiries are still on-going in relation to the others.

“Please take a little extra time to check your vehicle when you leave it and if possible, remove all items of value and lock the vehicle ensuring any alarm or immobiliser is activated.”

Anyone who has information about recent car crime in the area can contact the police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx and quote RC17003827. Alternatively phone 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.