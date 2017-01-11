North and Mid Wales bracing itself for 'thundersnow' on Thursday

NORTH and Mid Wales is bracing itself for a 'thundersnow' on Thursday.

Gale-force winds and blizzard-like conditions have been forecast for the next 24 hours, which could bring travel chaos to parts of the country.

The Met Office has issued yellow 'be aware' snow warnings to Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Anglesey, Powys and Wrexham for the whole of Thursday.

Graphic: Met Office

A cold northwesterly airstream will be in place throughout the day bringing occasional snow showers.

Around 2 cm of snow is possible even to low levels in places, while 5-10 cm is possible on high ground above about 200 m.

A rare outbreak of 'thundersnow' - a type of storm with snow falling instead of rain - has also been predicted with a 20-30 per cent chance in isolated area.

There is the potential for transport disruption, with icy stretches on roads and pavements possible.

Steve Ramsdale, Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office said: “Wales will see a spell of rain during Thursday, and there’s a chance this could turn to sleet or snow, especially over hills later in the day.

“Forecasting snow is always challenging and there’s often a fine line between whether it will rain or snow in a particular location depending on slight changes in air temperature.

“Keep an eye on the forecast and warnings for your area for the latest information.”