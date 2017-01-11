Ynys Mon MP backs epic cycle ride to raise cancer awareness

YNYS Mon MP Albert Owen joined a group of well wishes waving off Cllr Jeff Evans on his epic cycle ride to Rome in support of cancer charities.



Mr Owen joined supporters of Mr Evans, a former Mayor of Holyhead and Anglesey county councillor, when he left from Holyhead, at 6am, on Friday, January 6.



Mr Owen said: “Jeff has a long history of arranging and taking part in charitable and community events on Anglesey and I wish him the very best and good health with this brave endeavour.



“Cancer affects us all at some time, either directly, or through family and friends and as vice-chair of the APPG for Cancer I know fundraising helps save a great many lives by discovering new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer”. This year, World Cancer Day is on Saturday, February 4 which offers another opportunity to raise awareness of cancer prevention and detection.”