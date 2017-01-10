£2.375m Holyhead market development plan

AN exciting £2.375M project to transform Holyhead’s Market Hall into a library, information and business hub will soon be underway.



The Isle of Anglesey County Council officers recently secured a £2.375m Heritage Lottery Fund grant to restore the Grade II Listed Building.



Originally built in 1855, town centre Market Hall has been derelict for more than a decade.



It was the subject of a Compulsory Purchase Order in 2015 and after a public inquiry Welsh Ministers transferred its ownership to the Council in July, 2016.



The development grant, together with a contribution from the Welsh Government’s Viable and Vibrant Places programme, means 97.5% of the scheme will be funded externally.



Conservation work to the main structure and exterior of the Market Hall begins this month.



The Council’s Planning portfolio holder, Richard Dew said: “This is an ambitious project which will preserve an important civic building and a significant piece of Holyhead’s rich history.



“ It will also create a focal point for the local community and a meaningful space for its residents. As well as creating a brand new library, the new Market Hall building will serve as a hub to direct visitors to local tourism places of interest.”



The building was originally a focus for community activity and had other roles beyond its function as a covered area for traders, including assembly rooms, library for the Holyhead Mechanics Institute, militia depot and court.



Anglesey Assistant Chief Executive Annwen Morgan added: “Such remarkable historic buildings are irreplaceable. If no one intervenes then these rare buildings not only disappear forever from our townscapes, but so do the stories that they tell us about the lives of our recent ancestors.



“By creating a new use for this significant historic building, we’ll ensure its survival and the creation of new stories for the next generation.”



Contractors working on the project are North Wales-based Grosvenor Construction, of Kinmel Bay, which specialises in historic building work.



Director Rory Moore said: “When we’ve completed the Market Hall conservation project, it will give us great pleasure to have helped extend the life and usefulness of this building and played our own small part in safeguarding its history.”