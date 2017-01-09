Four generations celebrate Bangor woman's milestone birthday

A FORMER teacher spoke of the secret to a long life after celebrating a milestone birthday.

Mother-of-two Beryl Roberts, a resident of Stansty House Care Home in Wrexham, celebrated her 100th birthday with family members at Wrexham Maelor Hospital on Thursday after receiving a telegram of congratulations from the Queen.

Born in Tan Lon, a village near Bangor in Gwynedd, Mrs Roberts was one of six children and went to Llandygai School, Ysgol Dyffryn Ogwen in Bethesda and then the Normal College in Bangor where she qualified as a teacher.

She then went on to teach in Doncaster, Colwyn Bay and finally at Ysgol Glan Cegin in Bangor.

Mrs Roberts – who played for her school and college in sports such as hockey and tennis – said: “The secrets of my long life are maintaining a good level of fitness and being short in stature, at 4 feet 10 inches!”

Daughter Janice Faint said her mum has led a very independent life, adding: “When she was 92 she decided to move into sheltered accommodation but didn’t tell us when she was going.

“She stopped a man loading a van and asked him how much he would want to move her furniture.

“They agreed on £50 but she forgot her ironing board so walked with it on a shopping trolley for one mile up Bangor High street.

“When she was in her 80s she found a wallet with £200 in it and handed it in to Bangor police station.

“The owner was a female traveller and gave my mum £40 as a reward but she refused to take it. The lady forced the money on my mum and left quickly before she had a chance to give it back.

“This bothered my mum so much she went to look for the lady in Llandygai and was greeted with a huge welcome. But the lady was still frustrated by having the reward returned so my mum agreed to letting the lady’s sons do some work on her car.”

In 1946, Mrs Roberts married Norman, from Talybont in Bangor, settling in the Bangor area and having two daughters Ann and Janice.

On retirement, she became a volunteer at Oxfam in Bangor, for 25 years and also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren Joanne, Michael, Owen and Laura.

Mrs Roberts lived at sheltered accommodation in Y Gorlan in Bangor where she continued to live independently until 98 when she moved to a care home in Bethesda then to Wrexham to be nearer her family.