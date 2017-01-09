Missing Gwynedd man who sparked major sea and air search is named

North Wales Police are appealing for help tracing a 57-year-old man missing from Y Felinheli near Caernarfon.



Robert Steven Jones, known as Steven, has not been heard from or seen for a few days and family and friends are becoming increasingly concerned.

A multi-agency search of air, land and sea has been conducted, but so far this has proved unsuccessful.

Officers are now focusing enquiries and searches in the South Stack area of Holyhead where his car was found parked on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Jones is five foot eight inches tall with slim build and short brown hair. He is likely to be wearing a black Berghaus jacket.

Inspector Jon Aspinall at Caernarfon Police Station said “A multi-agency search of land and sea being conducted in the area of South Stack area was called off last night and will resume when weather conditions improve.

“I am appealing for anyone who has sighted Steven, or saw his charcoal grey Peugeot car reg. CX08 PYF earlier yesterday, to contact police.

“His family and friends have had no recent contact and we are all increasingly concerned for his welfare”.

If you can assist with this investigation please contact North Wales Police via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx. Alternatively phone Police on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote Missing Person Ref 17182 .