Homeless man stabbed while sleeping rough in Bangor

A 53-year-old homeless man was stabbed while sleeping rough in Bangor.

The man was attacked at 11.40pm on Thursday night while sleeping in the archway near to the Castle pub.

Local man Matthew Roberts, 26, was quickly arrested and charged with wounding and possession of a knife.

He appeared before Llandudno Magistrates on Saturday morning and was further remanded to prison until February.

DC 3006 Jade Light of Caernarfon CID said: " I must stress that incidents of this nature are extremely rare in Bangor but when they do occur the investigations are detailed and extensive.

"If you witnessed this incident or have any information please contact Police on 101 or call crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference RC17002281."