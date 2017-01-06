Masked men confront 'terrified' homeowners in Caernarfon burglary

Police are appealing for information after terrified residents were faced with masked robbers at their property in Caernarfon.

North Wales Police are asking for the public’s help after a burglary took place in Bro Seiont Caernarfon about 9.45pm Thursday, January 5 when two men wearing balaclavas entered a residential property and stole cash.

Investigating Officer Det Sgt Dafydd Curry at Caernarfon CID said: “The occupants were confronted by the men and were understandably terrified by their ordeal although fortunately no one was injured.

"Both wore balaclavas, dark clothing are of thin build and about 5’8. I’m hoping there will have been people in the area at the time who saw the men acting suspiciously, equally there may be people who have knowledge of the incident.

"If anyone has any information or witnessed any suspicious behaviour or activity on the night please contact Police. It is worth reminding members of the public to be vigilant at all times and if you see any suspicious behaviour contact police immediately.

“We are all fortunate to live and work in a low crime area but this has come about through hard work with our partners and the local community. We need assistance to help prevent these incidents in the first place, identify who may be responsible and report suspicious activity immediately.”

North Wales Police would like to hear from anyone who has information to contact them via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx. Alternatively phone Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote RC1700 2314.