North Wales Police hunt for men caught on camera

NORTH Wales Police has released a host of images of people they believe could be connected to incidents they are probing.



The force are hunting for a man in a cap and black coat. His identity is wanted to assist with an investigation at The Original Factory Shop in Pensarn.



Two people are being wanted in relation to an incident at Vodafone in Rhyl. One man appears to have brown hair and a grey and blue jacket whilst the other man has a black tracksuit and blue trainers.



A man is also being sought in connection to an incident in Colwyn Bay. This was at Home Bargains.



Anyone with information is urged to telephone North Wales Police on 101.