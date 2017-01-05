Investigating officers are eager to identify witnesses after a woman was the victim of a “sexually motivated assault” whilst walking in Bangor during the early hours of New Year’s Day.



The renewed appeal comes after potential witnesses were captured on CCTV near Caernarfon Road between 1.30am and 2.15am, where the assault happened.

The woman was left extremely shaken and with minor injuries.



Det Sgt Andy Davies at Caernarfon CID said: “Our initial enquiries have identified a number of CCTV cameras in the High Street and Railway Station areas from which detectives have downloaded images of people seen during the relevant time window.

“These people may well have seen the victim and offender and so it’s integral to our investigation we identify and speak with them. If you recognise any of the images we’d like to hear from you as soon as possible.



“The victim continues to improve and is receiving support and updates from the investigation team and on her behalf I’d like to reiterate our appeal for any witnesses to come forward immediately.”



If you can assist with the investigation contact North Wales Police via the web live chathttp://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx. Alternatively, phone Police on 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote RC1700 0103.