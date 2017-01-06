UPDATED: Appeal to find next of kin after 78-year-old man dies

AN APPEAL has been launched to help to trace the next of kin of a man.



William Elwyn Williams, aged 78 years, died at his home on Hillbury Court, Wirral on Sunday, January 1.

Mr Williams is believed to be originally from the North Wales area and have a cousin called Brenda from Colwyn Bay, who is around 60-70 years old.

Mr Williams is believed to have more family in the Birmingham area of West Midlands.

Anyone with information that could help to trace Mr Williams’ next of kin is asked to telephone James Martindale on 0151 233 0134 or email James.L.Martindale@merseyside.pnn.police.uk



Mr Williams’ death is not being treated as suspicious.