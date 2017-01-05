Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team advises Snowdon walkers to "learn from the mistakes of others"

The Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team are advising Snowdon walkers to better prepare themselves after having their busiest year on record in 2016.



Secretary, George Jones has strongly suggested crampons and ice axes as winter conditions make the summits treacherous.



Mr Jones said: "During the first two days of the New Year there have been four lengthy call outs to attend to inappropriately and ill-prepared groups.



"Winter conditions have returned to the summits; freezing weather and snow and ice covering the footpaths thus making most journeys much slower and more treacherous. It is vital to consider that walking in such conditions requires the use of crampons and ice axes and the short days of winter often requires the use of torches to complete the journey.



"In order to enjoy the mountains in winter it’s necessary to prepare for arctic weather conditions and short days.



The secretary also spoke of two of the callouts the team has had which saw one walker admitted to Ysbyty Gwynedd.



He said:"In one instance on Sunday night, had a group of four carried proper torches rather than depend on a single mobile phone light between them they would not have required the assistance of ten team members for three hours.



“A second incident on Monday afternoon involved a person slipping on the icy path close to the summit of Snowdon and suffering a serious arm injury. This type of accident might well have been avoided by wearing crampons to traverse the ice.



"The rescue was delayed by adverse weather conditions high on the mountain but the casualty was eventually recovered after four hours by team members ferried by the rescue helicopter and taken to hospital in Bangor."



For more detailed advice on safety in the mountains, visit Mountainsafe’s website, www.mountainsafe.co.uk.