Caernarfon multi-screen cinema plan all set for action!

A NEW multi-million pound development of a multi-screen cinema in Caernarfon will soon be underway.



Social enterprise Galeri Caernarfon Cyf is only months away from starting work on an extension, which will include two dedicated cinema screens for the town.



Tender documents have been published for a developer to carry out the work, set to start in February or March.



It is hoped the screens will be up and running by 2018.



Caernarfon will then be the only multi-screen cinema in Gwynedd and Anglesey.



The development would free up the centre’s 394-seat main theatre to develop the artistic programme, as well as growing the commercial use of the venue for private hires, conferences and weddings.



Gwyn Roberts, Galeri Caernarfon’s chief executive, said: “We first started working on this new project back in 2009, so to finally be one step away from starting the work is encouraging.



“For a number of years we have been at a crossroads where we physically cannot develop the artistic programme or bring in additional revenue from conferences and hires due to the high number of activities that we programme in the main theatre.



“Running the cinema programme from within the theatre doesn’t allow us to programme the films or develop the audience as we would like to.”



When it’s open, the two-screen cinema programme will run seven days a week.



The project has been made possible through the Arts Council of Wales, Welsh Government and the European Regional Development Fund.