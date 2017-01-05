Menai the sea turtle goes from strength to strength

A SUPERMARKET has supported the recovery of a rare turtle which washed up on an Anglesey beach with a gift of two 10kg cases of sardines.



The olive ridley turtle, christened Menai, was stranded on Tan-Y-Foel beach in November and is being cared for at Anglesey Sea Zoo.



Kim Cox, partner co-ordination manager at Waitrose in Menai Bridge, said: “In donating these sardines, we hope to make a contribution towards Menai’s rehabilitation.



“We hope she continues to feed well and make a full recovery.”



Frankie Hobro, director and owner of Anglesey Sea Zoo, said: “Thank you so much to Waitrose Menai Bridge for their generous donation.



“Menai will be thrilled with the delicious sardines, which are vital to her ongoing recovery as oily fish contains all the nutrients that she needs to get back into good condition.”



Ms Hobro added: “We have been overwhelmed by the amount of support we have received from local and national organisations, and individuals offering assistance.



“Menai still has a long road ahead of her for full recovery, and any kind donations towards her rehabilitation and eventual release, would be very much appreciated.”



Menai has recently been moved to a much bigger, 12,500-litre seawater tank where she will be able to swim longer distances and dive.



Ms Hobro said: “It’s a joy seeing her in her new tank! Menai had become more and more active and was starting to show her frustration at being contained in an intensive care tank.



“We are looking forward to seeing Menai’s continued recovery, and would love to eventually see her back in the wild where she belongs!”



Sea Zoo consultant vet Richard Lloyd and local vet Emma Bayman, of Bodrwnsiwn Veterinary Practice in Mona, are monitoring Menai’s rehabilitation.



Anglesey Sea Zoo says it is grateful to many other local individuals and organisations who have offered their support with Menai’s recovery.



It is still eager to accept any assistance and is appealing to those who offered to make donations to go to Menai’s Just Giving page.



The zoo asks any companies with specialised equipment or food to contact it direct at marketing@angleseyseazoo.co.uk