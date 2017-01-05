Bangor University achieves the gold standard

Bangor University has achieved the ‘gold standard’ in archive management.



The institution was among 11 new applicants to receive The National Archives Archive Accreditation, which also included The Imperial War Museums and the National Meteorological Library. The university is one of only 62 accredited archives in the UK.



Elen Simpson, head of archives and special collection’s at Bangor University, said: “We were eager to achieve accreditation as it defines good practice and agreed standards for archive services across the UK.



“The accreditation also enables us to participate in a scheme supporting the ongoing development of our service against a nationally agreed standard.”



The Rev Doctor Dafydd Wyn Wiliam, who has been one of the archive’s most regular users for more than 50 years said: “The staff are most deserving of the recognition of their very effective work in caring for the unique archive collection and for the way in which they present the information to all who seek their assistance.”