Amlwch teenager raising funds to 'regain her freedom'

An Amlwch teenager is raising funds to “regain her freedom” after being diagnosed with a rare neurological condition.



Naomi Cooper, 13, was told that she had Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease last July after more than a year of tests and visits to hospitals.



Mum, Rachel Cooper said: “We were on a family holiday in Benidorm and Naomi kept falling over and walking with a funny limp which I thought was to do with her ankle that was broken previously.



“When we got back home we saw the GP who referred Naomi to Ysbty Gwynedd because they didn’t think something was right. The pediatrician there thought it was CMT and after further tests at Alder Hey, it was confirmed.”



Since July, life has changed drastically for Naomi, Ms Cooper and her other children, Bethany, 17, who has epilepsy, Archie, aged six, and Freddie, four, who live on Mona Street, Amlwch.



Ms Cooper said: “We had a stairlift fitted just before Christmas and there’s handrails all around the house to help.



“Unfortunately, Naomi can’t use the kitchen or go into the garden anymore because she can’t get down the steps to them. She’s also has to shower at school because she can’t get into our shower anymore.”



The Ysgol Syr Thomas Jones pupil’s mobility could be made easier with the purchase of a special wheelchair with a trailrider costing £4,000.



Fundraising attempts including a football match on Boxing Day between Amlwch Port and Town and a New Year’s Day jump into Amlwch harbour have so far raised £2,000.



Ms Cooper said: “This chair would mean the world it would help Naomi regain her freedom.”



To donate visit www.justgiving.com/ crowdfunding/Amlwch-Naomi-Cooper