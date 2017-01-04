Appeal for witnesses after a police officer is left unconscious in Caernarfon on Christmas Day

Witnesses are being asked to come forward after a police officer was left unconscious in Caernarfon on Christmas Day.



North Wales Police attended a report of a disturbance at the Newborough Arms at approximately 9:55pm where a 17-year-old male was arrested for inflicting ABH on the officer.



The youth was was later released on bail to allow time to complete the investigation.



Speaking at Caernarfon Police Station, Chief Inspector Richie Green said: “Despite an individual being arrested we are still keen to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity who can help us build a full picture of events.



“I am particularly grateful for the actions of the two ‘Good Samaritans’ who came to the officers aide and provided him with a blanket and comforted him until the arrival of colleagues and medical aide. It will certainly boost the officers recovery and has provided him, and his colleagues, with a huge degree of comfort knowing the community came to his aide.”



Following the attack the officer received hospital treatment and has since been discharged. He remains off duty.



North Wales Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed events to contact the control room via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx and quote RC1619 3171.Alternatively phone 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.