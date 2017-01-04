Llandudno Irish Lottery winner has been found

The search for the Llandudno 'pink lady' who won £40k on the Irish Lottery is over after she claims her winnings.

Carole Hoyle, 53, went into the Betfred shop in Llandudno and put £1 on the Irish Lottery on December 17 and unknown to her she had hit the jackpot winning £40,000 just days later.

Betfred launched a nationwide hunt to find the mysterious punter and wanted posters were displayed in the 1,500 shops.

The couple from Blackburn, Lancashire already knew they had won big and had celebrated the New Year in Edinburgh before collecting their winnings.

She said: “I feel absolutely ecstatic! What is funny is that Paul told me not to bother with the Wednesday draw which was the winner, he also wanted me to go to Germany just before Christmas. If we had of gone to Germany I wouldn’t have been in Llandudno to put the bet on at all.

“I usually use birthday numbers but my biggest previous haul in the lucky Llandudno shop was only £350. This time for whatever reason I picked random numbers and this happens."



The retired bank manager Carole and builder husband Paul are holiday makers, who for the last five years have been visiting their static caravan in Llandundo.

The bulk of the money will be used to pay off the renovation of a dilapidated farmhouse in Germany’s Rhineland.

Carole who has five children, eight grandchildren and one great grandchild bought herself new shoes, coats and handbag for herself and treated husband Paul to a jacket and pair of boots.

In the hunt to find Carole, Betfred had revealed that the woman had black shoulder length hair and was wearing distinctive pink gym clothing with a matching backpack.

She added: “With all the publicity and mail about the hunt to try to find me, I won’t be able to wear my Pink Aldi jacket when we’re cycling there anymore. I’m going to keep it though. Pink is my favourite colour and it brought me luck.”



On hearing the news that the mysterious winner had been found, Betfred Boss Fred said: “What a marvellous start to the New Year for Carole and Paul; it is incredible that a £1 bet on the Irish Lottery should return £40,000, which will make such a significant change to their lives. Wunderbar as they’d say in Germany!”

Carole's winning numbers were 6,18,28,37 and 41.